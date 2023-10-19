Another Filipino confirmed dead in Israel | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines confirms another Filipino has died in Israel in the war against Hamas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defends the concept of Maharlika Fund as a ‘good one’ and says it will be ‘operational’ before the year’s end.

The campaign period for the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Philippines begins ahead of the October 30 vote.

Police are stepping up efforts to find Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon, who was first reported missing on October 12.

Teen driver Bianca Bustamante continues to pave the way for Filipino Formula One racing hopefuls.

K-pop boy group EXO member D.O. parts ways with agency SM Entertainment. SM Entertainment announces D.O. will be signing with his manager’s newly established agency for his acting career and individual commitments.

Kris Aquino reunites with longtime celebrity friend Kim Chiu sharing it was ex-flame Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste who made it happen. — Rappler.com