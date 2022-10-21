Marcos appoints new BuCor, PDEA, COA chiefs | The wRap 

The wRap highlights: New agency chiefs, Robin Padilla, and Taylor Swift

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Marcos names new chiefs of the Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Commission on Audit.

Carmona in Cavite will no longer be the richest Philippine municipality once it is converted into a component city.

Senator Robin Padilla joins Senator Jinggoy Estrada in his frustration over Filipinos patronizing Korean dramas more than local shows.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations reports around 12.6 million Filipino families consider themselves poor in the first few months of the Marcos administration.

Following, Liz Truss’ resignation, many Conservatives think Rishi Sunak is the only one who can solve the party’s woes.

British actress Judi Dench calls on Netflix to add a disclaimer to royal drama ‘The Crown,’ joining others criticizing the series’ fictionalized storylines.

Taylor Swift releases latest album ‘Midnights’ with special edition

Taylor Swift releases her much-awaited album ‘Midnights,’ Friday, October 21. She also shares a teaser trailer for the music videos of the 13 tracks. — Rappler.com