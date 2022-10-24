Accomplices in Lapid’s death trailed him days before the hit — suspect | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial says the group behind journalist Percy Lapid’s murder followed Lapid around his work and home for days before killing him in his vehicle in Las Piñas.

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names retired police general Camilo Cascolan health undersecretary.

A Korean Air flight veers off the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport near midnight on Sunday night, October 23.

North and South Korea exchange warning shots off the west coast of the Yellow Sea on Monday, October 24, accusing each other of breaching maritime borders amid heightened military tension.

Ukraine brands Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT an inciter of genocide, after a presenter said Ukrainian children who see Russians as occupiers should have been drowned.

Philippine esports team Blacklist International captures its third Mobile Legends Professional League or MPL Philippines title in four seasons.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift makes history once more as she breaks Spotify’s record for most-streamed album in a single day. — Rappler.com