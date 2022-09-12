Marcos lifts outdoor face mask mandate | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Wearing of face masks when outdoors is now optional in the Philippines.

King Charles pledges on Saturday, September 10, to follow the example of his late mother.

Britain’s Prince Harry pays a highly personal tribute on Monday, September 12, to his granny,” the late Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, as thousands lined the route in tribute to the late monarch.

Fernando Zobel de Ayala resigns as vice chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer of Ayala Corporation effective immediately.

Alex Eala earns another piece of history, becoming the first Filipino to capture a junior Grand Slam singles crown.

Disney+ on Saturday, September 10, releases the highly-anticipated teaser for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. – Rappler.com

