Northeast Ukraine residents return home after Russia flees | Evening wRap

Ukrainian forces sweep deeper into territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday, September 12, as joyful residents return to former frontline villages.

Several programs of the health department face budget cuts in the National Expenditure Program or NEP. Among the programs facing budget cuts are the pandemic response, healthcare support for cancer patients, and COVID-19 allowance for healthcare workers.

The Bureau of Corrections releases 371 persons deprived of liberty or PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison and other corrections facilities in the country.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be flown to London Tuesday, September 13, at the end of 24 hours of lying at rest in Edinburgh’s historic cathedral, where her son King Charles and his three siblings held a silent vigil.

EJ Obiena wins another gold medal at the Gala dei Castelli in Switzerland Monday, September 12 or Tuesday, September 13 Manila time, continuing to ride the hottest streak of his pole vault career.

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, sees both new and repeat winners at a live ceremony on Monday, September 13.

Heads up Reveluvs! Red Velvet releases on Tuesday, September 13, the official trailer for Seulgi’s solo album ’28 Reasons.’ — Rappler.com

