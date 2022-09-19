Britain and the world say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Leaders and monarchs from around the world gather in London on Monday, September 19, to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Former-executive secretary Victor Rodriguez will become presidential chief of staff, a new position created through an order just signed by President Marcos.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lands at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Sunday, September 18, to start a six-day working visit to the United States.

Around 30 armed men are encamped in the vicinity of Masungi Georeserve in Tanay, Rizal since September 3.

A Taguig court orders the arrest of comedian-host Vhong Navarro for the acts of lasciviousness case filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

This is not a drill! Eraserheads is finally reuniting! The announcement comes after the four members posted an image of the band’s logo – a backwards “E” – at around the same time.

Dennis Padilla cries foul over the remarks made by his daughter Julia Barretto in an interview, saying he should also be given the opportunity to air his side. — Rappler.com

