Divorce bill passes Senate committee | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Senate committee on women, children, family relation, and gender equality approves a consolidated measure on absolute divorce in the country.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines says it will sue the two environmental advocates who disappeared, then resurfaced under their custody.

Philippine news outlet Inquirer.net stands by its decision to delete the story detailing House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s supposed hefty donation to Harvard University, saying it violated the website’s standards.

India’s southern state of Kerala shuts some schools and offices as officials race to halt the spread of the deadly Nipah virus. This, after it killed two people in the fourth outbreak since 2018.

Singer Katy Perry signs a deal to sell rights to five of her studio albums released between 2008 and 2020 including Teenage Dream to Carlyle-backed Litmus Music.

YouTube says it blocked British comedian Russell Brand from making money from his online channel after being accused of a string of sexual assaults.

All seven members of K-pop boy group BTS renew their contracts with BIGHIT Music for the second time. – Rappler.com