Hontiveros calls out Duterte’s 11-day use of confi funds | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros joins those asking Vice President Sara Duterte to explain how her office used up its P125 million in confidential funds in just 11 days.

The House of Representatives passes on final reading a bill seeking to reform the country’s ballooning pension system for military and uniformed personnel.

The Department of Agriculture disagrees with the Department of Finance’s proposal to remove tariffs on rice imports.

Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel questions the travel spending of the jet-setting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and seeks the ‘return on investment’ for these trips shouldered by Filipino taxpayers.

Mao Aplasca, administrator of the Office of Transportation Security, resigns from his post following House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s demand that he leave.

Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam rolls through the first round of the 19th Asian Games boxing preliminaries at Hangzhou, China.

Gilas Pilipinas fights a tentative start and cruises to an 89-61 win over Bahrain for a rousing start in the Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in China. — Rappler.com