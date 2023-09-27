House to reallocate Sara Duterte’s confi funds | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives gives in to public clamor and commits to remove the confidential funds allotted to Sara Duterte’s Office of the Vice President and Department of Education in the proposed 2024 budget.

Senator Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., joins a protest on Tuesday, September 26.

A survey by Octo Research says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte continue to enjoy the trust of the majority of adult Filipinos in the second quarter of 2023.

Skateboarding star Margielyn Didal fails to retain her title in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China and finishes at eighth and last place in the women’s street final.

Maggie Wilson calls out ‘influencers’ allegedly paid to troll her and her company, Acasa Manila, online.

Heads up, CARATs! Live Nation Philippines announces the ticket prices and seat plan for SEVENTEEN’s upcoming Follow concert in the Philippines.

Taylor Swift announces Tuesday, September 26, her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide. — Rappler.com