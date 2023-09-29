‘China can’t put barrier in West Philippine Sea’ – Marcos

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines had no choice but to remove the 300-meter floating barrier China placed in the West Philippine Sea, barring Filipino fisherfolk from entering the Scarborough Shoal.

The Davao City government’s annual confidential expenses ballooned from P144 million in 2016 to P460 million when Vice President Sara Duterte was the city’s mayor.

Surigao del Norte police chief Colonel Laudemer Laude says ten cops who had gone on absence without leave between 2019 to 2020 became members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc.

Two environmental activists who went missing in Orion, Bataan early September file a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking protection from members of the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, National Security Council, and National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Meta Platforms used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train parts of its new Meta AI virtual assistant.

The official trailer for the upcoming fantasy spy thriller Argylle is released, introducing us to a world where reality and fiction collide to create espionage and adventure.

Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group TWICE will not be attending the upcoming Ready to Be concerts in the Philippines due to health issues. — Rappler.com