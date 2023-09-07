Marcos on South China Sea tension | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urges the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its allies to stand against the ‘dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea.’

The Land Transportation Office says it revoked the driver’s license of the dismissed policeman in the viral road rage video for two years.

The Commission on Human Rights dispatches a quick response team to look into the abduction of two women environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano.

Economist and Marikina representative Stella Quimbo asked PhilHealth to strongly consider temporarily suspending the collection of premiums from its members.

China orders officials at central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office.

With Chot Reyes’ ‘blessing,’ Tim Cone takes over the national head coaching duties for a retooled Gilas Pilipinas squad led by Justin Brownlee in the 19th Asian Games starting September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Many celebrity couples call it quits this year making fans wonder if 2023 is a bad year for love. — Rappler.com