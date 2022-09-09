Charles III, Britain’s conflicted new monarch | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her home in Scotland Thursday, September 8, or Friday, September 9 Manila time. She was 96.

With the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles finally becomes king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, ending a wait of more than 70 years – the longest by an heir in British history.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying the world just “lost a true figure of majesty.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s death draws instant attention on social media, with “Queen Elizabeth” immediately taking the top worldwide trend on Twitter.

Celebrities around the world mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II, including musicians and actors.

Ben&Ben sets the new date for the band’s supposed send-off concert, on December 16 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

Queen of Mean Bianca Del Rio is bringing her show Unsanitized to Manila. The show will be on October 11 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by RED Fiber.