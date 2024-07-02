Sonny Angara is the new DepEd secretary | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names Senator Sonny Angara as the new Department of Education secretary, effective July 19.

The Philippines is ‘hoping for the best’ as diplomats from China arrive in Manila for the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea on Tuesday, July 2.

The US Supreme Court says Donald Trump has immunity for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president including his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Pope Francis and a group of cardinals approve on Monday, July 1, the canonization of 15-year-old Carlo Acutis. But they did not announce the date when he will be included in the list of Catholic saints.

P-pop group SB19 performs its hit single ‘GENTO’ on the Japanese YouTube channel ‘The First Take,’ the first Filipino act and Southeast Asian group to grace the music media outlet. – Rappler.com