Senate discovers another Alice Leal Guo | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

There is an Alice Leal Guo born in Tarlac on July 12, 1986, but it’s not Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo prompting speculations of identity theft.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology says a Chinese advanced persistent threat or APT is behind the cyberattacks on the Philippine Coast Guard’s websites.

The Philippines files a protest over China’s aggression against Filipino soldiers on a routine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last June 17.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is freed by a court on the US Pacific island territory of Saipan Wednesday, June 16 after he pleads guilty to violating US espionage law.

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is named UNESCO’s first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth on Wednesday, June 26. – Rappler.com