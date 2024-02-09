[WATCH] NCT 127 kicks it with Filipino fans at ‘NEO CITY: THE UNITY’ tour in Bulacan

Still got the post-concert depression or missed the show? Watch this #RapplerFancam of NCT 127’s memorable show!

K-pop boy group NCT 127 brought the house down at its recently concluded NEO CITY: THE UNITY tour in Bulacan on Sunday, January 21. Filipino NCTzens flocked to the Philippine Sports Stadium to see their beloved Ilichil perform their chart-topping hits.

Despite main vocalist Taeil missing the concert as he continues his recovery, members Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Jaehyun, Mark, and Haechan, brought fans to another world with their powerful vocals and sharp dance moves. The group performed over 20 songs, including bangers ‘Kick It,’ ‘2 Baddies,’ and ‘Fact Check.’

