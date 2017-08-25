Jolina, Kian delos Santos, Samsung heir | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Tropical Storm Jolina is expected to make landfall in the province of Aurora Friday evening between 6PM and 9PM. The parents of Kian delos Santos file murder and torture complaints against Caloocan policemen. Malacañang reminds cops to follow procedure when implementing the Duterte administration's war on drugs. The Health Department says there is still no confirmed human infection of the bird flu H5N6 strain in the Philippines. The heir to the electronics giant Samsung is sentenced to 5 years in prison.
