Comelec, Solano, Maute funder | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Commission on Elections designates Commissioner Christian Lim as acting poll chief after former Comelec Chairman Andres Bautista resigned. Aegis Juris fratman John Paul Solano claims freshman law student Horacio Castillo III may have died of a pre-existing heart condition, and not of hazing. The Philippine National Police captures a suspected funder of the Maute terror group. Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año says the military will increase its normal presence in Marawi City to secure the rehabilitation work now that the war is over. Australia will train Filipino soldiers in urban warfare to combat the spread of Islamic extremism.
