Watch the midday newscast with Paterno Esmaquel

Published 12:48 PM, October 25, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa accuses polling firm Social Weather Stations of deliberately attacking his agency by writing separate press releases on their survey data. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar says European Union officials critical of President Rodrigo Duterte just have too much sex. A study by a global think tank says the Philippines has the most attacks claimed by ISIS outside their stronghold in Iraq and Syria.