Aegis Juris fratman, Cayetano, Jack Ma | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
An Aegis Juris fraternity member and suspect in the fatal hazing of Horacio Castillo III is now a state witness in the case. A Social Weather Stations survey shows 95% of Filipinos believe it is important for drug suspects to be 'captured alive.' Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano backtracks on his earlier statement that the Philippines is rejecting all forms of grants from the European Union. Alibaba chief Jack Ma outlines the internet giant's long-term plan to get e-commerce to finally take off in the Philippines. United States President Donald Trump is expected to skip the East Asia Summit.
