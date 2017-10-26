Duterte on Mabilog, Roxas and Drilon, Pope Francis | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte warns Iloilo City Mayor and suspected narco-politician Jed Mabilog that he will go after him next. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says his agency will treat as a complaint the affidavit of Negros top drug personality Ricky Serenio tagging former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas and Senator Franklin Drilon in the drug trade. Pope Francis endorses the drug rehabilitation program led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.
