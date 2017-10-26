Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:56 PM, October 26, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte warns Iloilo City Mayor and suspected narco-politician Jed Mabilog that he will go after him next. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says his agency will treat as a complaint the affidavit of Negros top drug personality Ricky Serenio tagging former Interior Secretary Mar Roxas and Senator Franklin Drilon in the drug trade. Pope Francis endorses the drug rehabilitation program led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.