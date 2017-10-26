Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 8:04 PM, October 26, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Liberal Party slams the drug allegations former LP presidential bet Mar Roxas and Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon. The Social Welfare Department says families displaced due to the war in Marawi City can finally see their homes, or what's left of their homes, starting October 29. Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte says he will retire from politics in 2019. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Francisco Duque III as health secretary. Luxury car maker Porsche says it reached a settlement with the teenage daughter of the late Hollywood star Paul Walker in a wrongful death suit over the actor's death in a fiery crash.