Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:36 PM, October 27, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Office of the Ombudsman orders the dismissal from service of Iloilo City Mayor Jed Mabilog due to questionable wealth. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa says he and newly retired Armed Forces chief Eduardo Año will focus on conducting 'internal cleansing' in the police force. Twitter says it is banning advertisements from Russia-based media outlets RT and Sputnik.