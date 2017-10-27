Año is DILG Undersecretary, Abella still Presidential Spox, Thai king | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte appoints newly-retired military chief Eduardo Año as interior undersecretary. The Office of the Ombudsman indicts for plunder former immigration deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles. Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella remains at his post. The Philippine military is investigating the supposed beating by soldiers of a terrorist in Marawi City. Thailand's new king picked bits of bone and ash from his father's remains Friday to be enshrined as royal relics.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita