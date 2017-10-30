Duterte on Abella, Model Grab driver, Duterte on Akihito | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte is tight-lipped on why he replaced Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Grab Philippines is offering P100,000 to anyone who can help capture the killers of one of their model drivers Junjie Maquidato. President Rodrigo Duterte says he will have to watch his words in his first meeting with Japanese Emperor Akihito.
