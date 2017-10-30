Dela Rosa on pension, DDB drug plan, SC on Comelec | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa says he will quadruple the current pensions of police retirees, if he becomes president. The Dangerous Drugs Board says it will adopt a new battle plan for the Duterte administration's war on drugs. The Supreme Court rules the Commission on Elections must pay for the storage fees of election materials kept in foreign posts. University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law dean Nilo Divina denies he met with Horacio Castillo III five days before the Aegis Juris fraternity initiation rites. President Rodrigo Duterte is back in Japan for an official visit.
