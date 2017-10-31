Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:59 PM, October 31, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte hails the 'golden age' of ties between the Philippines and Japan. Aegis Juris Grand Praefectus Arvin Balag says there is no witness to show abuse of superior strength in the hazing death of Horacio Castillo III. Three campaign aides of United States President Donald Trump are charged with conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.