Duterte in Japan, Balag counter-affidavit, Trump aides charged | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte hails the 'golden age' of ties between the Philippines and Japan. Aegis Juris Grand Praefectus Arvin Balag says there is no witness to show abuse of superior strength in the hazing death of Horacio Castillo III. Three campaign aides of United States President Donald Trump are charged with conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita