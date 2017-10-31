Dela Rosa on Undas, Japan invests in PH, Trump aides charged | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa urges the public to be vigilant for any terrorist threat as people go to cemeteries and transport terminals for All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day. Twenty Japanese companies sign letters of intent signifying their interest to invest in the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's second visit to Japan. A workers' group urges state pension fund Social Security System to suspend officials under investigation for questionable stock trading. Japanese media report local police found nine bodies with their flesh stripped off and heads severed in containers in a suburban Tokyo flat. Three campaign aides of United States President Donald Trump are charged with conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita