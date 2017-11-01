Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:37 PM, November 01, 2017

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte hopes the ASEAN could aim for a 'cohesive partnership' as the Philippines hands over its chairmanship of the regional economic bloc to Singapore. A pickup driver kills 8 people in New York after mowing down cyclists and pedestrians, before striking a school bus in what officials branded a 'cowardly act of terror.'