Duterte on ASEAN, New York attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte hopes the ASEAN could aim for a 'cohesive partnership' as the Philippines hands over its chairmanship of the regional economic bloc to Singapore. A pickup driver kills 8 people in New York after mowing down cyclists and pedestrians, before striking a school bus in what officials branded a 'cowardly act of terror.'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita