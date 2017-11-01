Impunity in PH, Gawad Sikatuna, NY terror suspect is Uber driver | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines ranks as the 5th worst country in unsolved media killings. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte confers the Gawad Sikatuna with rank of Grand Collar on the late Japanese prime minister Takeo Fukuda. Uber says the truck driver who plowed into people in New York is one of its drivers.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita