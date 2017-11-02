LTFRB stickers for Grab and Uber, Global Gender Gap rankings, NY attack suspect | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board signs a Memorandum Circular requiring Uber and Grab drivers to put stickers on their windshields. The Philippines falls from 7th place last year to 10th place in 2017 in the Global Gender Gap rankings. The suspect behind New York's worst attack since 9-11 confesses to acting in the name of ISIS.
