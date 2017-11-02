Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:26 PM, November 02, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board signs a Memorandum Circular requiring Uber and Grab drivers to put stickers on their windshields. The Philippines falls from 7th place last year to 10th place in 2017 in the Global Gender Gap rankings. The suspect behind New York's worst attack since 9-11 confesses to acting in the name of ISIS.