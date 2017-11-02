Indonesian terrorist, Roque on Duterte, NY terror suspect | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Alleged Indonesian terrorist Muhammad Ilham Syahputra is detained in Camp Crame, a day after he was captured in a clearing operation in Marawi City. Incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque insists President Rodrigo Duterte never makes claims without factual basis. The Commission on Population says the Food and Drug Administration is set to issue a resolution certifying contraceptive implant brands Implanon and Implanon NXT as 'non-abortifacients.' Facebook says the Russian-led effort to spread misinformation and sow discord ahead of the 2016 United States election also used Instagram. The suspect behind New York's worst attack since 9-11 confesses to acting in the name of ISIS.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita