Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:54 PM, November 03, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrests two brothers said to be 'key players' of local terror group Anzhar Al-Khilafa Philippines in Sarangani. United States National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says President Donald Trump's Asia visit will focus on persuading leaders in the region to expand economic and diplomatic isolation against North Korea. United States President Donald Trump's Twitter account is 'inadvertently' deactivated for about 11 minutes.