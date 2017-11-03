PH rule of law rating drops, Marawi stragglers, Australia travel warning | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines' rule of law rating drops in the scorecard used by the United States to determine if a country can receive aid from its Millennium Challenge Corporation. Armed Forces Spokesperson Restituto Padilla says a number of terrorist stragglers continue to pose a threat to security. Two mothers of elite cops killed in the botched 2015 Mamasapano operation and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption are set to file a petition urging the Supreme Court to review the Ombudsman’s alleged 'downgrading' of charges against former president Benigno Aquino. Australia warns its citizens about a 'high threat' of a terror attack in the Philippines. United States President Donald Trump's Twitter account is 'inadvertently' deactivated for about 11 minutes.
