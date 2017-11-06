New ISIS leader in Southeast Asia, SWS survey on Duterte, Texas shooting | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says Malaysian Amin Baco is the new leader of ISIS in Southeast Asia, and is leading the remaining Maute Group fighters. A Social Weather Stations survey, shows the number of Filipinos who expect President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his promises drop to just 35%. A black-clad gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 in the latest mass shooting to shock the United States.
