Watch the the midday newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 12:58 PM, November 06, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says Malaysian Amin Baco is the new leader of ISIS in Southeast Asia, and is leading the remaining Maute Group fighters. A Social Weather Stations survey, shows the number of Filipinos who expect President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill his promises drop to just 35%. A black-clad gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 in the latest mass shooting to shock the United States.