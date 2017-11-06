Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 9:21 PM, November 06, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang calls on Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to step down. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismisses the capabilities of the new supposed emir of ISIS in Southeast Asia, Malaysian Amin Baco. Senator Panfilo Lacson raises the possibility that Aegis Juris fratman Mark Ventura is a 'Trojan horse' in the fatal hazing of Horacio Castillo III. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque is planning to explain to Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson and her followers the value of critical journalism. A black-clad gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 in the latest mass shooting to shock the United States.