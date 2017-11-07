Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:21 PM, November 07, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Two of President Rodrigo Duterte's most fanatical online defenders slam Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque for 'chickening out' in his threat to throw hollow blocks at Duterte critics, including journalists. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Philippines will monitor the movements of China's 'magical island-maker.' United States investigators say they suspect a 'domestic situation' was behind the rampage by a U.S. Air Force veteran who killed 26 people with an assault rifle in a small-town Texas church.