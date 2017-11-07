Santiago resigns, SC junks Napoles bail petition, Trillanes to file libel case vs Nieto | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Dangerous Drugs Board Chief Dionisio Santiago submits resignation letter tafter having a talk with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says he defends the rights of both journalists and rabid online defenders of President Rodrigo Duterte. The Supreme Court junks alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles' bail appeal in the plunder case concerning former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile. Senator Antonio Trillanes says he will file a libel case against Thinking Pinoy blogger RJ Nieto for allegedly peddling 'fake news' that he is a drug lord. Malacañang says it is counting on China to stay true to its word it would not reclaim land in the Scarborough Shoal after reports Beijing launched a massive dredging ship nicknamed the 'island-maker.'
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Medialdea on X.