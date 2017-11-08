Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:01 PM, November 08, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Former president Benigno Aquino is charged for the first time at the Sandiganbayan over the botched Mamasapano operation. The suspected killer of model Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr surrenders to the police. Twitter users can now post 280-character tweets.