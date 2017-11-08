Del Rosario on ASEAN, Grab driver’s killer, Facebook vs revenge porn | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario slams the 'lack of leadership' in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The killer of model Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr says his victim ended up dead because he tried to fight back. Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque is confident the administration's war on drugs will not be a thorny issue in the first meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and United States President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says President Rodrigo Duterte aborted plans by the military to construct artisanal facilities on one of the sandbars near Pag-asa Island following a protest from China. Facebook is pilot-testing a new technology in Australia to stop revenge pornography.
