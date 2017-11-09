PDEA quota, Tropical Depression Salome, Trump tweets in China | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Chief Aaron Aquino says he ordered the regional directors of the agency to meet a monthly quota of 30-40 anti-drug operations a month. Tropical Depression Salome slightly intensifies as it approaches Ticao Island. United States President Donald Trump breaks through China's 'Great Firewall,' as he posts messages on Twitter during his visit to the country.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita