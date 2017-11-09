Aquino on war on drugs, Tropical Depression Salome, Angkas shutdown | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Chief Aaron Aquino admits it is 'nearly impossible' to solve the illegal drug problem by 2022. Tropical Depression Salome continues to move West Northwest as it approaches southern Quezon-Marinduque area. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says motorcycle-based ride-hailing company Angkas is 'considered closed.' Two United States lawmakers urge President Donald Trump to highlight the human rights situation in the Philippines in his upcoming meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. Pokemon Go-maker Niantic Labs says it is creating an augmented reality Harry Potter game.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita