Tropical Cyclone Salome, Duterte appoints Aranas to GSIS, Trump praises Xi | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
There are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals since Tropical Storm Salome is already over the West Philippine Sea. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Bureau of Internal Revenue deputy commissioner Jesus Aranas as a member of the board of trustees of the GSIS. United States President Donald Trump praises Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a 'highly respected and powerful representative of his people.'
