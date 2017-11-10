Aquino posts bail, Duterte meets Putin, Trump on South China Sea | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former president Benigno Aquino posts bail amounting to P40,000 for graft and usurpation of authority charges at the Sandiganbayan. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he would have American lawmakers critical of his war on drugs barred from entering the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte chooses to give a light-hearted response to a statement by Vice President Leni Robredo that the military assured her they would not support a revolutionary government. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam where they discuss security issues and trade. United States President Donald Trump rejects the militarization of the disputed South China Sea.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita
31st ASEAN Summit
Full coverage of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations