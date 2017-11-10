Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:27 PM, November 10, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Former president Benigno Aquino posts bail amounting to P40,000 for graft and usurpation of authority charges at the Sandiganbayan. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he would have American lawmakers critical of his war on drugs barred from entering the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte chooses to give a light-hearted response to a statement by Vice President Leni Robredo that the military assured her they would not support a revolutionary government. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam where they discuss security issues and trade. United States President Donald Trump rejects the militarization of the disputed South China Sea.