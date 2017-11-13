Duterte meets Turnbull and Bolkiah, Implanon and Implanon NXT, Iran-Iraq quake | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Brunei Sultan Bolkiah Hassanal. The Food and Drug Administration certifies contraceptive implant brands Implanon and Implanon NXT as non-abortifacients. At least 135 people are killed and hundreds more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border.
