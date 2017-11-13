Trump-Duterte meeting, ASEAN on South China Sea, Iran-Iraq quake | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
United States President Donald Trump does not raise the issue of human rights violations with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during their bilateral meeting. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China vow not to take the 'calmer' situation in the South China Sea for granted. The Food and Drug Administration certifies contraceptive implant brands Implanon and Implanon NXT as non-abortifacients. United State President Donald Trump vows continued partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations amid his 'America First' policy. At least 200 people are killed and hundreds more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border.
