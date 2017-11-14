Duterte and Trump, PH-Australia wargame, Trudeau charms Filipina entrepreneurs | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and United States President Donald Trump agree 'that human rights and the dignity of human life are essential.’ Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits Camp Aguinaldo to witness a war game between troops of the Australian Defense Force and their counterparts in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charms his way into the hearts of Filipina entrepreneurs. James Reid is named the Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV European Music Awards.
