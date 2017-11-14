Duterte and Trump on South China Sea, Trudeau at ASEAN, Arms cache in Marawi | Evening wRa
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and United States President Donald Trump slam the militarization of the disputed South China Sea. A fire at the Caloocan City Police Station damages the first floor of the two-storey building where homicide case folders are located. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised the issue of human rights and extrajudicial killings during his brief conversation with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Military troops sweeping the battle area in Marawi City recover a firearms cache in Lake Lanao. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte didn't talk about the return of the Balangiga bells during his bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump.
