Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:27 PM, November 15, 2017

Today on Rappler:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he considers it is a 'personal and official insult' that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue of extrajudicial killings during their meeting. Surgeons successfully reattach the severed arm of a woman who figured in an accident at the MRT3. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations Music Festival is canceled due to overcrowding.