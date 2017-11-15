Freedom House report, Maguindanao airstrike, Trump on U.S.-PH ties | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
A report by a human rights watchdog says a 'keyboard army' of paid online commenters supports President Rodrigo Duterte and attacks critics of his administration. The Philippine military conducts air strikes and artillery fire missions against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao. Surgeons successfully reattach the severed arm of a woman who figured in an accident at the MRT3. Special Assistant to the President Bong Go can now photobomb your own photo. United States President Donald Trump says he mended ties with the Philippines during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita