Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:33 PM, November 16, 2017

Today on Rappler:

The Philippines gross domestic product grows faster than expected at 6.9% in the third quarter of 2017. Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson shares a post calling out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trash shipped to the Philippines from Canada. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang likens the improving Philippine-China ties to the sweltering Manila weather.