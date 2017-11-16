PH GDP Growth, Mocha on Trudeau, Duterte and Li | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines gross domestic product grows faster than expected at 6.9% in the third quarter of 2017. Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson shares a post calling out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trash shipped to the Philippines from Canada. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang likens the improving Philippine-China ties to the sweltering Manila weather.
